Match Group Inc (MTCH) CEO Amanda Ginsberg Sells 11,196 Shares

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $546,140.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,844.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amanda Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50.

MTCH traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,911. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 12,204.8% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Match Group by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

