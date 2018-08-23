Martingale Asset Management L P Has $20.83 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,917.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.