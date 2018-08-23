Martingale Asset Management L P Has $17.74 Million Stake in Premier Inc (PINC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.37% of Premier worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 4,665.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 52.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 51.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 84.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

