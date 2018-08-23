Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,893 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of Morningstar worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 964,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 349,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,118 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 24,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $3,358,975.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,291,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,713,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $2,529,877.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,261,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,644,965.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,017 shares of company stock worth $40,367,754. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

