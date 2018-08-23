Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

MLM stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.37. 647,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,795.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

