Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Markel by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total value of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.20, for a total transaction of $239,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,089,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,828 over the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,213.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.28 and a beta of 0.96. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $995.30 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

