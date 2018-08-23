Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $201,713.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

