Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $4,099,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,242,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,416,549.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $357,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,693,881 shares of company stock valued at $66,087,342. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

