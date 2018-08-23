Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum recently beat second-quarter expectations on stronger fuel margin, which rose to $15.40 per barrel from $11.32 a year ago. Better-than-expected operating income from the Midstream unit also drove the outperformance. Meanwhile, MPC's much-anticipated merger withAndeavor is expected to close in early fourth quarter. Apart from making MPC the top independent refiner in the U.S., the $23.3 billion deal is set to create a nationwide refining giant in terms of geographic foothold with an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. However, lower fuel margin and declining income from its retail division continues to be a problem. The company is also experiencing an upswing in product cost that is reflected in higher total expenses. Therefore, despite MPC's fantastic growth prospects, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 329,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

