Manna (MANNA) Price Down 18% This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market cap of $432,611.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manna has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017270 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000079 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00066968 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00129488 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,150,937 coins and its circulating supply is 277,230,811 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

