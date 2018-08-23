Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,303 shares during the period. First Financial Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $500,606.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,483.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

