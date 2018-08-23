Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 107,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of BSCJ stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

