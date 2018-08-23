Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Grows Position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 464,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. DZ Bank raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Consumer Edge cut MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $42.26 on Thursday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

