Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

