Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 79.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82,890 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 150,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FDX opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

