Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zagg were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zagg in the first quarter worth $150,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zagg in the first quarter worth $156,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in Zagg in the second quarter worth $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Zagg during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Zagg during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Zagg news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,485.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Zagg had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

