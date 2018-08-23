LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 129,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,505 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

NYSE:LYB opened at $113.81 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $88.34 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

