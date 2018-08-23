Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

