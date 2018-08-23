Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $139.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

