Lucia Wealth Services LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,328,000 after buying an additional 169,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,742,000 after buying an additional 5,709,563 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE:BNS opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

