Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 70,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Chubb by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $133.13 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $123.96 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

