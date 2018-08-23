LSV Asset Management Sells 7,400 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 20.25%.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

