LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $281,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTS opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.18 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 1.21%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

