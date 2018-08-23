LSV Asset Management Has $23.31 Million Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 87.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 777,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 363,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:THG opened at $129.04 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

