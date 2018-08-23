LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) VP James E. Galeese Buys 9,745 Shares

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP James E. Galeese acquired 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $50,089.30. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,632.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 7,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,007. LSI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 148,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

