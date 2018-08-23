LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) VP James E. Galeese Buys 9,745 Shares

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP James E. Galeese acquired 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $50,089.30. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,632.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of LYTS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 7,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,007. LSI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 148,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
