Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.