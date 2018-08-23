Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $12,370,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,742,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,115,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,536.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

