Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,836 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 47.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,013,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.