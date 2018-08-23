Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $443,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESTE opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 million. equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

