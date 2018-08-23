Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Materion by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 111,624 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Materion news, VP Joseph P. Kelley bought 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $186,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $126,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,831.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.97. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.90 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

