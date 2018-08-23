Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,467 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after buying an additional 7,922,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after buying an additional 12,823,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after buying an additional 7,257,371 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after buying an additional 17,663,290 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after buying an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

