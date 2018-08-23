Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0729 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $127,487.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00262093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00032571 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 139,507,605 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

