Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). Lonestar Resources US posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.59 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 37.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LONE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

LONE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 3,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.33. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Murray purchased 7,600 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $66,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Murray purchased 15,400 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 155,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

