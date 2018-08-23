Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $321.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

