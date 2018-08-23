Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

