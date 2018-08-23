Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Insider Sells $302,400.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Trey Byus sold 40,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $575,200.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 128,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $687.72 million, a P/E ratio of 167.89 and a beta of -0.40. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 1.40%. research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

