Lincoln National Corp Has $504,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.