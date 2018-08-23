Lincoln National Corp Has $359,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,243,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,468,000 after buying an additional 221,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after buying an additional 760,402 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,522,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after buying an additional 2,068,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,360,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,700,000 after buying an additional 449,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.97 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

