Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,357 Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,043,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,867 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,035,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 151.0% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 468,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 281,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at about $15,360,000.

Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.