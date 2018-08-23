Lightning Bitcoin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.41 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $10.09 or 0.00157322 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00865401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002514 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012225 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

