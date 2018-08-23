Libero Copper Corp (LBC) Director Ian Slater Purchases 175,000 Shares of Stock

Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater acquired 175,000 shares of Libero Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Ian Slater acquired 66,000 shares of Libero Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,940.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Ian Slater acquired 25,000 shares of Libero Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

Shares of CVE:LBC remained flat at $C$0.09 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,847. Libero Copper Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

