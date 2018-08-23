Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

