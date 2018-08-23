Lennar (LEN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Lennar (NYSE:LEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lennar earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6940940037693 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lennar has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,795.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.