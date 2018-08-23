LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Stake Increased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after buying an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $406,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,519.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,678. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

