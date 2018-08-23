Lazaruscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (LAZ)

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lazaruscoin Profile

Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lazaruscoin’s official website is lazaruscoin.com

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazaruscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

