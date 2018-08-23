LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of LTM opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.05. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

