Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stake Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 51.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 68,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.