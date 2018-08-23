Lannett (LCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other Lannett news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.