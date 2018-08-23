Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lannett by 473.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Lannett stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.44. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

In other news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCI. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

