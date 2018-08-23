Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.
Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.
Shares of LAMR opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.