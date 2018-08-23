Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of LAMR opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

